Time to use pedal power as Wigan Bike Ride returns to raise money for Joining Jack

Joining Jack has announced its seventh annual Wigan Bike Ride will take place on Sunday, June 11.

Cyclists will line up at Mesnes Park and set off on a 50-mile course, following either a hilly “hardcore” route or a flatter “highway” ride.

Saddle up for the Wigan Bike Ride

They will both use looped courses heading from Wigan into Lancashire, before returning to the park.

There is also the option of a five-mile family ride, which goes along Woodhouse Lane to the DW Stadium and back. It is is chance for youngsters to get pedalling as well as their parents.

And for people unable to make it on the day or those who prefer to break the 50 miles into shorter chunks, there is the option to sign up for a virtual ride.

Proceeds from the event will go to Joining Jack, which was set up by Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after their son Jack was diagnosed with the incurable muscle-wasting condition.

Entry costs £24 for the main ride and £20 for the virtual event, with the option to buy a Joining Jack cycling jersey.

The family ride costs £14 for cyclists aged 12 and under, who must be with an adult, and £16 for anyone over 12.