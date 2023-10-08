Top honour for Wigan veteran who tested for radiation during nuclear tests
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alan Evans, 85, was given the Nuclear Test Medal, which recognises those who served at locations where UK atmospheric nuclear tests were conducted between 1952 and 1967.
He was based on Christmas Island, also known as Kiritimati, where nuclear tests were carried out in the 1950s and 1960s by the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. It ultimately led to the UK having its own nuclear deterrent.
Mr Evans was a mechanic in the RAF and was tasked with monitoring for radiation as part of the tests.
Decades later, his work has been now recognised with the Nuclear Test Medal, which was sent in the post before being presented to him during a ceremony at Armed Forces Community HQ CIC, based at Molyneux House in Wigan.
The new medal was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November and its design was only revealed in July.
Charlie Neve, a founding director of the CIC, said: “He is still fighting fit and a healthy 85 year old. He was pleasantly surprised to receive in the post his medal.
“It is probably one of the first medals minted with King Charles III’s head on it. It is a King Charles III medal for something that happened in the 1950s and 1960s, when his grandfather or mother was the monarch. It’s quite poignant in that respect.
"It’s recognition by the Government of people who were in what was considered a dangerous environment and he is very deserving of it.”