Your Housing Group’s four foyers have been assessed as being “operationally strong” and “strategically strong” – the highest possible grade in both areas – for the fourth consecutive year.

Its centres, which include Coops Foyer in Wigan, provide safe, supported housing for people aged 16 to 25 who cannot live at home and are at risk of being homeless.

The assessment was done by a panel from FOR Youth – the Foyer Federation’s quality development programme – and saw only nine of 66 foyers attain the strong rating in both categories, including the four from Your Housing Group.

Key areas were reviewed, including learning/education, work, health, social skills and personal development.

Across the four foyers, positive progress was evident in all assessment areas.

For the standard of housing services provided, Coops saw an increased grading of over 26 per cent to 92.3 per cent.

Work progression showcased significant improvements at three foyers, while health performance remained consistently strong, with three foyers including Coops achieving a perfect score.

Social skills continued to thrive across all foyers, maintaining a 100 per cent score.

Martin Wright, head of supported housing at Your Housing Group, said: “This accreditation is a fantastic achievement by the teams across our foyers, and to be just four of nine foyers to achieve this level is outstanding, and to have done it for four consecutive years is incredible.

"In foyers we provide a caring home, a holistic development plan and a nurturing and respectful community for young people. We want young people to thrive, not just survive, and our team work hard to create the best possible environment and support to enable this.”

CEO Jacque Allen added: “Your Housing Group is committed to supporting the incredible work that goes on across the four foyers. They really make a significant difference in the lives of the young people, giving them much-needed support and guidance and opening up a world of opportunity.