Tragic death of 'much-loved' Wigan man struggling with grief and relationship breakdown

Andrew Parkinson’s body was found at his home in Pemberton on May 30 by police, after a colleague raised the alarm when he did not go to work and could not be contacted.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard an envelope marked “For Kirsty” – referring to former partner Kirsty Bryan – was found, along with the PINs to unlock two mobile phones, which featured messages about wanting to end his life.

Andrew Parkinson

Mr Parkinson, 46, began a relationship with Ms Bryan in February 2021 and travelled to her home in Bristol to visit her at weekends.

But the relationship broke down in early 2022 and an attempt to reconcile failed, she told the court.

While they were back together, Ms Bryan found a “hangman’s noose” at Mr Parkinson’s home, but he promised he would not use it.

"I wasn’t sure, was it a cry for help or was it to try to get me back with him? I didn’t know,” she said.

Mr Parkinson’s sister Lorna said he still struggled with the deaths of their parents several years ago and their brother also died in 2019.

She said he “bottled” up his feelings and although he would talk to friends about what was on his mind, he would not turn to her.

His friend Neil Meadow said Mr Parkinson felt “very alone and isolated” and friends tried to “rally round him” at birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas and other occasions.

But on Mother’s Day, while grieving his mother and the relationship breakdown, he drank a lot of vodka and took an overdose of medication, before sending a goodbye message to Mr Meadow.

“His only desire in life was to have a family and he couldn’t do that,” he said.

Mr Meadow encouraged Mr Parkinson to seek support through his employer Arriva and he attended a couple of counselling sessions, the inquest heard.

Mr Parkinson also spoke to his GP on May 4 about separating from Ms Bryan, his low mood, loss of appetite and being unable to sleep.

He spent the evening of Saturday, May 28 watching a rugby league match with Mr Meadow, who described him as being in “good spirits” when he left.

But he did not return his text messages on Monday and he later discovered Mr Parkinson had died.

While Mr Parkinson sent messages to Ms Bryan before he died, she did not see them as she was away for the weekend, she told the court.

Coroner Timothy Brennand told his sister: “The evidence demonstrates that in reality Andrew had much to live for. He was a valued colleague, he was a much-loved, loyal friend and whilst with his sister there might have been periods of tension, as there are always between siblings, I gain the impression that you were always there for him and that he was much loved.”

But, he said, Mr Parkinson suffered episodes of low mood and anxiety, had ongoing grief and was struggling to come to terms with the end of his relationship.

