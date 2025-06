A body has been found in the search for a missing man, police have confirmed.

They issued an appeal for help to find a 28-year-old man named only as Elliott on Wednesday morning.

He was last seen in Leigh at around 3.45pm on Tuesday and they said they were becoming increasingly concerned about him.

But sadly a police spokesman confirmed on Friday that a body had been discovered.