Tragic Wigan dad found dead in woodland may have filmed his final moments

Ryan Horrocks, 28, sent a video to his former partner just over an hour before his body was found in Borsdane Woods in Hindley.

But Robyn Anderton did not see the video until three hours after it was sent.

His father Anthony Horrocks told an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court he believed Ryan filmed his actions before dropping his mobile phone.

Ryan Horrocks

Coroner Timothy Brennand agreed this was possible, but explained the mobile phone, as well as another left charging at the family home in Hindley, could not be accessed. They are both locked with PINs and it would be very expensive to interrogate them, he said.

Ryan’s body was discovered by a dog walker in a semi-remote wooded area off Hall Lane at around 9am on August 1.

He died from suspension by ligature and tests carried out post-mortem showed he had drank alcohol and taken cocaine.

The inquest heard the relationship between Ryan and Miss Anderton ended in September 2020, but they remained in contact, particularly to make arrangements for their seven-year-old

son.

The pair met up in Wigan town centre on the evening of July 31 and Miss Anderton told the court Ryan shook hands with her potential new love interest.

But she said Ryan later took her debit card and sent her text messages from outside the venue saying he had withdrawn £200 from her bank account.

She said she believed he wanted her to go to him, but she stayed inside.

Miss Anderton said when she got home at around 11am on August 1, her phone battery was flat so she plugged it in to charge.

It was then she saw the video, which was sent at 7.46am, and several messages from Ryan.

Miss Anderton told the inquest Ryan had been dealing drugs and his sister said he asked to borrow money from her to pay a debt.

Ryan’s friend Tyler Bentham said he had spoken of wanting to die a week earlier, upset that Miss Anderton could be starting a new relationship.

He later said he would not have the nerve to do it.

Relatives asked questions about the injuries on Ryan’s body and were shown video footage from the discovery of his body.

Photographs of the scene were also obtained from the police, despite the court hearing his parents were told none were taken.

Mr Brennand recorded Ryan, who worked as a refuse collector for Wigan Council, died by suicide.

He ruled out any third party involvement or that his death was an “underworld hit” designed to look like a suicide, after hearing that Ryan was involved with drug dealing.

Afterwards, Ryan’s father Anthony Horrocks described his son as “down to earth” and said he had a lot of friends.

He believes drugs played a part in his death and urged parents to speak to their children if they suspect they could be using drugs.