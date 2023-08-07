For instead of wearing her metropolitan borough role’s traditional chain of office, Coun Debbie Parkinson, has instead opted for her Standish constituency’s old mayoral regalia.

The Standish chain - depicting the owl and the rat from the township’s coat of arms - was last worn before Standish Urban District Council was disbanded in 1974.

It has been loaned to the deputy mayor by the Museum of Wigan Life.

Coun Debbie Parkinson, right wearing the chain

Coun Parkinson said: “It is a real honour to be deputy mayor and more special to be able to wear the Standish chain of office.

“I’ve lived in Standish for nearly 48 years and I understand the deputy mayor is for all of Wigan, but I thought because I can’t do it for the mayoral year, it would be nice to highlight Standish and show I am representing it.

"I asked the democratic services was it possible after I found out about the chain from Coun Clive Morgan who had done some research on all the mayoral chains.

"It was actually in the Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street and they got it out of there with permission, signed it out and got permission for me to use it.

"Standish Voice put out a post about me wearing the chain and it got a lot of positive responses.

"People have actually said to me ‘its a really nice touch that you’re wearing the Standish Chain.’