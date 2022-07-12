Police have named the 16-year-old boy who died on Saturday at Dawber Delph, in Appley Bridge, as Jamie Lewin, from Southport.

He went into the water on Saturday evening and got into difficulty, with his body being recovered by the emergency services.

Jamie Lewin who died at Dawber Delph quarry

His mother Steph Lewin said: “Jamie was a promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to. He was so loved by everyone.

"He touched so many people’s lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far. He really was one in a million.

"I'm so happy I was his mum. He was only 16 and so full of life and so happy.”

A police spokesman said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner.