A former Wigan sub-postmaster who loved to tell stories of his time playing for Bolton Wanderers has died at the age of 89.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Cunliffe spent his whole life in Wigan and was well-known for his work, involvement in various sports and frequenting the Brocket Arms pub in Swinley for 30 years.

He was particularly proud of his footballing career, something he still spoke about even in the weeks before he died, and was invited to the Toughsheet Community Stadium as a special guest in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His son Neil Cunliffe said: “He would often be in the Brocket telling stories about his footballing days. He was a popular character.”

Graham Cunliffe has died at the age of 89

Graham grew up on Atherton Road, Hindley and went to St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, before following his dad to work as a miner at Bickershaw Colliery when he turned 16.

At weekends he played football for Moss Lane Boys in Platt Bridge, until he was spotted by Bolton Wanderers and signed as a professional footballer.

He made his debut against Manchester City in 1957 and spent around six years with the Trotters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Cunliffe during his time at Bolton Wanderers

Wanderers won the FA Cup in 1958, with two goals from Nat Lofthouse securing victory over Manchester United, just three months after the Munich air disaster. While Graham was not in that match, he had his part in that success as he played up to the quarter-final.

Later, he ran a newsagents on Wigan Lane, Swinley, and would deliver newspapers to Wigan Infirmary.

He sold the shop in the 1980s and became a sub-postmaster in Lower Ince until his retirement around 20 years ago.

Graham was always involved in sport, including as a batsman for Wigan Cricket Club in the 1970s and many years as a member of Wigan Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Cunliffe in his younger days as a miner

He enjoyed watching football and horse racing and would watch Lancashire Cricket Club matches at Old Trafford.

Neil said: “He loved keeping fit. He managed Whelley football team for a little while. He enjoyed going to the gym too.

"He was always good friends with Dave Whelan. Dad and Dave Whelan played for opposing teams in the 60s, with Dave at Blackburn.

"He would often be seen riding his bike to Tesco for his shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He loved watching rugby league as well. A lot of his friends were ex-players and they used to meet in town for a drink.

"He loved crown green bowling and used to be a member of the Subscription Club in Springfield. All the sportsmen went there bowling.”

Twice-married Graham had three sons and seven grandchildren, and was close to his three brothers.

He lived on Kenyon Road, Swinley for many years, until moving into Dean Wood Manor care home a few years ago while suffering from dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil said: “He loved making people laugh. He always had a joke or a story for people. He would tell stories about his footballing days.”

Graham died on Friday, June 27. A funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, on Standishgate, Wigan, at noon on Thursday, July 24.