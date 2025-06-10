A former Wigan Observer reporter has died at the age of 49.

Peter Magill covered a range of stories, from court cases to human interest tales, for the Observer and Post.

He was well-known across the North West, having also worked on newspapers in Warrington, Blackburn, Oldham and Burnley.

Most recently, he was working as head of print for the North West and North Wales for Newsquest and managed the print edition of the Lancashire Telegraph and sister titles such as the Bury Times.

Peter hailed from Warrington and he was a devoted Warrington Wolves supporter. He also loved to travel around the world.

Wigan Observer and Post editor Charles Graham said: “We are heartbroken to learn of Peter Magill's all too premature passing. He spent several years working for the Observer and Post and was a great, dependable, old school reporter who could be left to his own devices to sniff out copious exclusives.

"It was a sad day for us when he moved on to pastures new although he stayed in touch, dropping in the odd tip-off. The world of local journalism has been robbed of a real talent this week and our hearts go out to Pete's family.”

Chief reporter Gaynor Clarke said: “I first met Pete more than 20 years ago when I was at university and did a work experience placement at the Warrington Guardian, where he was news editor. He was really helpful and I learned a lot from him during those two weeks.

"I was delighted when I learned he would be joining the Wigan newsroom. Pete was a brilliant journalist with a real nose for news and would get stuck into anything. He managed to dig up some great stories and shared his skills and experience with other reporters in the newsroom.

“Pete’s death has come as a huge shock and he’ll be sadly missed.”

Journalists across the North West have paid tribute to Peter, with Richard Duggan, regional editor North West at Newsquest Media Group, describing him as “well-loved and hugely respected for the role he played in journalism in the North West for many years”.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.