Chef and restaurateur Carlos Medina, the man behind the popular Casa Carlos eatery on Hallgate (and previously Standishgate), Wigan, has died at the age of just 62 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His partner Louise Kippax thanked everyone for their cards and condolences and, in an emotional message on social media, said that, at least in part, the mantle of the business was now being passed on to the next generation and would be in safe hands.

She said: “When Carlos was diagnosed with cancer back in June 2023, he quietly retired from the restaurant and went to immense efforts to ensure that his pride and joy Casa Carlos would be able to continue as it always has.

From the left: Louise Kippax, Carlos Medina and Sophia Perret-Gentil at the opening of the new Casa Carlos restaurant has opened on Hallgate, Wigan, in 2020

"Carlos spent the weeks before starting his treatment teaching Sophia, our eldest daughter, and Callum, our chef and Sophia’s partner, all of his recipes and showing them exactly how he prepares all the dishes that the people of Wigan have come to know and love.

“We successfully carried out his wishes despite his absence over the past seven months.

"Sophia and Callum are honoured to possess the knowledge that Carlos passed onto them and I, Louise, am honoured to continue running our business as I have done for the past 23 years now with my children Sophia and Stephanie by my side.

Carlos Medinas pictured last September

“This leads us to proudly announce that we will be re-opening our doors on Friday February 2 , just as Carlos wanted us to.

"Although this is not the opening we expected for 2024, we want to assure all of our customers that we will be there to welcome you all with open arms and with joy in our hearts that we are able to carry out the wishes of our wonderful Carlos.

"There will be no changes to our menu, food or service, we will continue to serve the best Tapas in Wigan as we always have done.

"We will sadly be missing that big smiling face beaming with pride from the kitchen, this is the only irreplaceable part of our re-opening.

"We cannot begin to express the bravery Carlos showed throughout his illness, despite his devastating diagnosis, he carried on with such positivity and perseverance, our hearts are broken beyond repair.

“Anyone that knew Carlos will know he was truly the type of person you could only come across once in a lifetime, we are so grateful that he was here with us as the love of a lifetime to Louise, the most incredible and wise Dad to his children and a dear friend to so many people across the world.”

Casa Carlos used to be at what has been more recently the Whitesmiths Arms on Standishgate. Carlos previously spent two years in Standish with El Tapereo and was at the Mabs Cross with La Posada.

A post on social media from residents’ group Standish voice read: “Many people will remember Carlos when Casa Carlos was El Taperio in Standish - where The Olive Garden is now - Wigan’s first tapas restaurant.