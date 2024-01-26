Wigan and Leigh solemnly observe Holocaust Memorial Day with two ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public were invited to attend the events which taking place in Leigh Town Hall and Wigan Town Hall.

The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day is “Fragility of Freedom.”

Each year, the day serves as a reminder of the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and many other mass murders across the world.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Marking Holocaust Memorial Day is incredibly important, and it’s a good opportunity for us to come together to remember victims and all those affected.”