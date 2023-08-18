Tributes pour in after death of 'community inspiration' who helped thousands of people in Wigan

Barbara Nettleton was well-known for her involvement with Sunshine House in Scholes, which acts as a community hub to provide a range of services under one roof.

She helped thousands of people over more than 20 years and was even honoured with a star on Wigan’s Believe Square in 2016.

In fact, she was the first recipient to have two stars, as she was honoured outside the Life Centre and at the entrance to Sunshine House itself.

Barbara Nettleton, centre manager at Sunshine House, Scholes, was surprised with a star on Believe Square in 2016

But it is understood she had been unwell in recent days and was being treated in hospital, before her death was announced on Friday afternoon.

In a post on the centre’s Facebook page, Peter John Fox said: “It is with deep sadness that we must share the awful news that our founder and community inspiration Barbara Nettleton has sadly passed away. Sunshine House meant everything to Barbara and without her we simply wouldn’t be here today and in the fortunate position where we can help and support others.

"We know Barbara meant so much to so many people and this news will come as a shock to everyone so please if you need to talk, please reach out.”

Barbara Nettleton

He added that a summer fair due to be held at the centre tomorrow will still go ahead.

"In many ways, it would seem appropriate to cancel the event but we don’t believe that is what Barbara would of wanted or indeed what she would of done, indeed by her own words tomorrow is an opportunity for those affected by this news to celebrate Barbara’s life and her impact on our community. We also think it’s an opportunity to come and talk to others, have a cup of tea and a chat, and share your memories and stories of Barbara,” he said.

"Let’s all follow Barbara’s inspiration and support each other at this difficult time.”

Tributes have been paid on the community centre’s Facebook page.

Joe Charnock Senior wrote: “Rest in peace Barbara you will never be forgotten such a kind and helpful lady. May perpetual light shine upon you.”

Katie Holroyd said: “I am so sad to hear this. RIP Barbara. What an inspiration you really was.”

Georgina McDonald said: “Omg no I am truly heartbroken I have known Barbara my whole life and had the privilege of starting team 2000 with her. She will be missed by so many. Fly high with the angels Barbara.”

Katie Rourke said: “Rip Barbara Nettleton absolutely gem of the Scholes community can’t thank her enough for all she did for us as kids. Such a sad time.”

Clodagh Holmes said: “Wigan has lost an angel god bless Barbara.”

Shelagh Linde said: “Dreadful news, there will never be another Barbara Nettleton.”

Kathleen Naughton said: “God Bless you. Rest in Peace Barbara. Condolences to family and friends.”