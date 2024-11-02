Tributes have been paid to a Wigan man who went missing more than a week ago.

Police have confirmed that they found the body of 55-year-old David Edmonds on Wednesday (October 30).

Mr Edmonds had last been seen at around 11pm on Sunday, October 20 on Bodmin Drive, Platt Bridge.

After he was reported to be missing, police searched Platt Bridge and the surrounding areas, including a stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Bamfurlong.

They also shared appeals to find him on social media and through the press, which included the release of a CCTV image of Mr Edmonds.

Following the news of his death many people have been paying tribute to Mr Edmonds on social media.

One tribute by David’s friend said: “: "RIP David Edmonds. Rest easy my friend. Sadly I have to announce that David was recovered from Horrocks Flash, near his home in Platt Bridge, earlier today.

"I really thought you would turn up OK my Amigo, upsettingly I was wrong. Had some grand times working together, drinky poos down Wigan Lane, football banter Everton v United and our inability to pick winners at Haydock Park racecourse.

"You were a really nice guy. I wish we all could have helped you. My heart goes out to Jeanette, and all close family and friends at this time."

Another family friend said: Very sad news about my friend David Edmonds, Dave was one of the most genuine no nonsense people I have ever met and I had the fortune to spend many a car journey with him and his dad Brian and my dad John on our many trips to watch Everton.

"Once our dads were gone Dave took over the driving in his trusty Micra and we blamed our dads for our long suffering going to watch Everton.

"Thoughts of you will always bring a smile Dave we had many a laugh over the years although the tears are flowing today.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Jeanette and family.”

Another person said: “So sad it’s heart-breaking my thoughts and prayers go out Jeanette, his brother in law Thomas, nephew Austin and all of David’s family RIP.”