Tributes have been pouring in for a Wigan motorcyclist who was killed in a road smash.

Dean Hitchen was fatally injured in a collision between his motorbike and a car on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 43-year-old sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.

Praise has also been given to a good Samaritan, named on social media as Rosie Forshaw, who stopped at the scene and did everything she could to help Mr Hitchen.

Dean Hitchen with his daughter Caitlin

Mr Hitchen’s daughter led the tributes which have been pouring in on social media.

She wrote: “You never had a smile off your face. I’m so glad we did that day together – it was a memory to last a lifetime

"I wish we spent more time together. I will never forget all those weekends I spent with you when I was little. I got my own way with you every time.

"You did me proud. Rest in peace, dad, you’ll never be forgotten.”

One person wrote: “It is so sad.

"Hearts break for their family and also well done to everyone who stopped to help.

"Rosie Forshaw you did amazing and helped the best you could. Proud of you to have stopped.”

Another person wrote: “So very sad that someone has lost their life. My heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

A third person said: “RIP and condolences to the man’s family and friends.

“And also thinking of the person/people in the car.

"So awful for all involved.”

Another wrote: “Deepest condolences to family and friends of the young man. Thoughts are with the driver as well absolutely devastating for all concerned who was there at the time helping.”

A fifth added: Deepest sympathy to all the family. It’s so sad: ride free.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 3195 of 26/06/24.

Information can also be shared using the LiveChat function on its website: www.gmp.police.uk or via 101.