Young man seriously injured in Wigan borough e-scooter smash

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2024, 17:20 BST
Police are appealing for information after man was seriously injured when falling off an e-scooter in Leigh

It was at around 10.05pm on Wednesday June 26 that police were called to reports of an accident on Atherleigh Way, Leigh.

Emergency services attended and a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital. His injuries are believed to be serious.

The e-scooter crash took place on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, shortly after 10pm on Wednesday June 26

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are keen to speak with anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting reference 4136 on 26/06/2024.

Alternatively, details can be shared on the force’s LiveChat function on its website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.