A dad who died after being overcome by a chemical outside his home has been named in a moving tribute by his son.

Darren Aspinall was exposed to a substance called Xylene, which can be used as a cleaning agent or a paint and varnish thinner, on Douglas Avenue, Billinge, on Saturday morning.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and emergency service workers went to help, but sadly he could not be saved.

The 57-year-old has now been pictured for the first time, as his son Ollie Aspinall paid tribute to him in a post on Facebook.

He wrote: “It is with great sorrow I announce the passing of a great loved father, husband, brother, the most amazing dad, son in law and friend Darren Aspinall, born 9th of October 1966, on Saturday the 28th of September at his home address in Billinge with his family who love him so very much.

"RIP Love You DAD.”

Mr Aspinall ran cleaning firm Pro Clean ECS and a fund-raising appeal has been launched so his son Fergus can pay for van insurance and keep the business running.

Organiser Chris Lawler wrote: “You may or may not know that the cleaning industry lost one of the true greats this weekend, Darren Aspinall.

“One of the kindest and most helpful people I have ever met. If you needed anything, you could ask Darren and he would help you anyway he could.

"His passing has caught his entire family on the back foot, as you can imagine, especially Fergus. His dads protégé and future owner of ProClean ECS.

“Fergus being 19 is struggling to get van insurance so he can keep running the business to look after his mum and siblings, just as Darren had done in the previous years. This GoFundMe will hopefully help Fergus get back on the road again.”

Colleagues in the cleaning industry used social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall.

A post from Smout’s Pressure Washing said: “Terrible news has shocked the industry with Darren Aspinall's passing, a legend in the exterior cleaning industry.”

Kyle’s Exterior Cleaning wrote: “My industry lost a legend and a font of knowledge yesterday Darren Aspinall. We as an industry are trying to raise money so Darren's 19 year old son can carry on his father's legacy and provide for his mum and six siblings.

“Please help us to raise the necessary funds for Fergus to insure his dad's van and continue working.

“Darren was the kind of man to help anyone with anything so please even if it's a £1 donate to this amazing cause.

“RIP Daz mate you'll be missed.”

Exterior Cleaning For Beginners wrote: “We have just seen the news that our friend Darren Aspinall at Proclean ECS has passed away. Absolutely gutted! Such a gentleman and it was an honour to do work with him.”

A second online appeal is raising money for Mr Aspinall’s family.

Organiser Conrad Greensmith wrote: “A truly charismatic and unique individual!

“He created many unforgettable friendships and memories within the exterior cleaning community.

“His recent passing has shocked the industry and we wish to fundraise for his family.”

Donations towards Fergus’ insurance can be made here while the appeal to support his family can be found here.