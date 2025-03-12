Motorcyclist from the four corners of the British Isles gathered to bid a fond goodbye to a legendary Wigan “road burner.”

Robert Berwick - or Moto Guzzi Bob as he was better known to legions of leather-clad enthusiasts across the country - was known to bike clubs nationwide and even across Europe for his long distance feats of endurance.

And specifically for the incredible miles he rode on a range of much loved vee-twins machines from the famous Italian bike factory on the shores of Lake Como.

A bachelor who never bothered learning to drive, the former Lowton man first threw a leg over a motorbike aged 16.

Bob Berwick with his award-winning Moto Guzzi motorcycle in 1998

And he was literally never, ever, without one as his sole method of transport and leisure for the next half century plus.

He passed away in a nursing home in Accrington late last month, aged 79, followed by cremation in the town.

Family members were blown away at the several dozens of bikers who arrived at his funeral and wake - some travelling from as far as Oxford or the South West and then staying over night in guest houses, to bid him “bon voyage.”

Bob was seriously injured in a motorway crash on his Guzzi bike a decade ago which temporarily closed the M74 to allow him to be rushed to a neurosurgical unit at Glasgow Royal Hospital by a Royal Navy helicopter.

It was suspected by his pals that this very accomplished and hugely experienced rider - no other vehicles were involved - may have suffered a possible mini stroke, causing him to veer of into the motorway embankment.

Although he received complex head injuries because his crash helmet came off in the impact - doctors kept him in an induced coma for 11 days - miraculously he didn't break a single bone.

Typically, he was returning south after having just attended a bike rally on the remote Scottish isle of Arran, hundreds of miles from the Braithwaite Road home he had occupied since the early 1980s.

After six months of care at Rakehead remedial centre in Burnley, Bob then lived a further 18 months with twin brother Michael near Rochdale.

And was allowed home to resume living independently - with support - latterly in the East Lancs town of Great Harwood, where his siblings could help him out more easily when needed.

But the loss of peripheral vision in one eye would mean he never did regain his beloved motorcycle driving licence.

And half a century of non-stop active biking - including a dozen two-wheeled incursions into Europe and several visits in person to the Moto Guzzi factory - had come to an enforced end.

But his passion for motorcycles in general and Moto Guzzi machines in particular never left him.

And a constant rumble of biking pals on Moto Guzzis calling at his door and a regular stream of correspondence published in the Guzzi Club of GB journal Gambalunga, meant that he still felt very much part of the biking scene which had been his life.

A year ago, with his health and eyesight further deteriorating, he moved into an Accrington care home for support.

The notice on his door warning that a “mad Moto Guzzi man lives here,” leaving visitors in no doubt about the amazing two-wheeled life he had enjoyed.

He worked from most of his life as a stock control officer in the frozen department at the former Safeway supermarkets distribution depot in Warrington.

Bob had a number of citations on his walls proclaiming that in successive years he had never had a single day off sick, of which he was proud.

And he often remarked that spending life “working in the middle of a deep freeze” meant that riding his motorcycles through the very worst snow, ice and rain British weather could throw at him, was “toasty in comparison.”

His favourite individual bike, which had never needed having its engine “rebuilt despite first hitting the Tarmacadam in the late 1970s” - had an astonishing approaching quarter of a million miles on the clock: in other words 10 times around the circumference of the globe.

And no one was prouder or more surprised when this striking green liveried 850cc T3 was officially named Best Italian at the renowned Classic Bike Show in Stafford, particularly as it meant the chance to meet and shake hands with his bike racing idol, “Rocket” Haslam of Honda GB fame.

This is now safely sleeping in brother Michael’s garage.

Bob is also survived by sisters Helen (who now lives in Spain), Terry (in Perth, Australia) and Monica, who lives in Morecambe.

He lost his brother Vincent to a climbing accident in Spain in 1971.

Michael and the family were delighted to see more than 40 people attend the wake in The Whitakers Arms pub an Accrington.

Michael, a washing machine engineer, said: "Bob was quite a private person about some things.

"But introduce the subject of motorbikes and Guzzis and there was no stopping him.

“I heard him described at the wake as something of an ambassador for motorcycling and that he would strike up a conversation with anyone he met on two wheels.

“I always knew he was very gregarious and loved a natter, so loved the bike club scene, particularly after joining the Moto Guzzi Club and The Mayflower Club, which suited him down to a T.

“To be frank we were all extremely moved to see how many people turned up for the wake.

“And there were also lots of messages sent from members of the Guzzi Club and The Mayflower Club who couldn't attend in person.

“Bob would be so chuffed.”