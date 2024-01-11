Trio of Race for Life events to be held in Wigan borough as charity returns to beauty spot

Wigan fund-raisers are being urged to pull on their trainers and help to save lives by taking part in a charity’s popular events.

Cancer Research UK is holding its Race for Life events in the borough once again this summer, with one event returning after a two-year break.

They will take place at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 8, at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, June 30 and at Pennington Flash on Sunday, July 28.

It is the first time the event has been held at Pennington Flash since 2021, following improvement work at the park in 2022 and scheduling difficulties last year.

Warming up for one of Cancer Research UK's Race for Life events

Runners and walkers will be able to choose from a range of distances – 3km and 5km at Haigh; 3, 5 and 10km at Haydock; and 5km at Pennington Flash.

The events are open to men and women of all ages and abilities and raise money to fund life-saving research to help people with cancer.

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible from Wigan and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fund-raising, there is a place for everyone.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.