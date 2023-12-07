News you can trust since 1853
Try your luck as Wigan animal rescue holds fund-raising raffle to help hens

A Wigan animal sanctuary is raising money so it can stop more hens being slaughtered.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Lucky Hens Rescue is holding a Christmas raffle with a host of prizes, including a two-night trip to Cheshire donated by a supporter.

Tickets are on sale now and numbers will be drawn on Saturday, December 16.

Lucky Hens hopes to save more birds from slaughterLucky Hens hopes to save more birds from slaughter
Lucky Hens hopes to save more birds from slaughter
They can be bought for £1 by making a donation at www.luckyhensrescue.com/donate.html and sending a message to request a number.

The organisation finds homes for hens so they can enjoy a new life as pets.

