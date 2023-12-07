Try your luck as Wigan animal rescue holds fund-raising raffle to help hens
A Wigan animal sanctuary is raising money so it can stop more hens being slaughtered.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lucky Hens Rescue is holding a Christmas raffle with a host of prizes, including a two-night trip to Cheshire donated by a supporter.
Tickets are on sale now and numbers will be drawn on Saturday, December 16.
They can be bought for £1 by making a donation at www.luckyhensrescue.com/donate.html and sending a message to request a number.
The organisation finds homes for hens so they can enjoy a new life as pets.