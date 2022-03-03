The decision to recognise the efforts of Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal was announced at the full meeting of Wigan Council on Wednesday evening.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “I’m very pleased to announce that this year we’re going to honour two fantastic charities that have worked in our borough continuously over the last 10 years.

“We will place two stars in Believe Square in Wigan town centre; one for Joseph’s Goal and one for Joining Jack.

“I think every resident will appreciate not only the work they do, but the prestige they bring to this borough for their work in the charitable sector.”

Joining Jack was set up by former Wigan Warriors players Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable muscle-wasting disease which mostly affects boys.

Their fund-raising efforts include some of the borough’s foremost mass participation sporting events, including Run Wigan Festival, Wigan 10k and Wigan Bike Ride.

Alex said: “It was a lovely surprise when the email came through a couple of weeks ago from the council. We were asked to keep it quiet until it was officially announced but we told Jack and he was absolutely over the moon. He was thrilled so it has been hard work not telling everyone.

“It’s such a lovely gesture by the council to honour Jack and the charity with a star in the Walk of Fame and fantastic that it will be part of our 10th birthday later this year.”

Joseph’s Goal was founded by Wigan Post football writer Paul Kendrick and his wife Emma after their son Joseph was diagnosed with NKH, (non-ketotic hyperglycinemia), which severely affects his development.

Emma said: "Everyone connected with Joseph's Goal is humbled to have been recognised for such a prestigious honour.

"Joseph continues to inspire us every day with his incredible spirit and we'll continue to fight on his behalf for a cure for NKH.

"The star is also recognition for each and every person - the vast majority of them Wiganers - who has supported our charity and our family every step of the way."