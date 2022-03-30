Hindley Green Methodist Church, on Leigh Road, Bickershaw, is hosting its Easter Coffee morning on Saturday April 2 from 10am to noon. Toast, cheese on toast and bacon barms will be available at reasonable prices. There will also be an Easter Egg tombola, cake stall, mystery parcel stall and bric-a-brac.

Meanwhile Parbold Evangelical Church is to host a special event profiling the charity Caring for Life (CFL) in the form of a Pause for a Cause coffee morning on Tuesday May 3 from 10.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley Green Methodist Church

There will be a short presentation on CFL – which cares for vulnerable adults – plus refreshments.

A church spokesman said: “It is one of our fund-raising events so perhaps folk would come with a view to make a purchase or give a donation. It will be good to have fellowship over the Caring For Life 'family'.”