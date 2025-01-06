Two flood warnings dropped in Wigan
The weekend’s snow and more rainfall saw waterway levels perilously high in places.
The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the upper River Douglas, which warns the areas most at risk are between Horwich Star Vale and Appley Bridge, including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.
There were also falerts for the lower River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton, and for the River Glaze, including Bedford and Borsdane Brooks and their tributaries, which could affect Leigh, Tyldesley, Hindley, Atherton and east Wigan.
Now the warnings for the upper River Douglas and the River Glaze have been removed as the river levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold.
While the levels in the lower River Douglas are slowly reducing, the alert remains in place with an update expected tomorrow morning (Tuesday January 7).
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain or sleet showers during the night and similarly tomorrow, with the weather for the rest of the week then forecast to be much drier.
