Two-wheeled fun: invitation for families to attend the latest Cycle Three Sisters event

Cyclists young and old are being invited to mount up for another of Wigan’s hugely popular events for two-wheelers.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Cycle Three Sisters returns to the race circuit in Ashton-in-Makerfield on Tuesdays May 7 and July 23.

Families from across the borough are being urged to come along and enjoy a host of bike-based activities on and off the track.

One of last year's Cycle Three Sisters eventsOne of last year's Cycle Three Sisters events
Organiser Wigan Council has bikes and equipment available to borrow and ride around the course, balance bike and cycle skills sessions for children will be held, and Wheels For All adapted cycles for people with a range of disabilities will also be available.

Participants can also learn more about cycling and active travel from a variety of partner organisations present on the day.

Family-friendly activities include e-bikes, cycling stalls, a climbing wall and face-painting.

More than 1,300 people attended the two days held last year and around 8,500km were cycled on the race track: the equivalent of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back 10 times!

The majority of activities will be open from 3pm until 8pm, however, from 1.30pm to 2.45pm there will also be a dedicated opportunity for those with balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes only to have a go on the main circuit.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We know how much local families love Cycle Three Sisters and we want as many people as possible to be able to come down and enjoy the fun.”

In previous years the second of the events has been held in September but the decision has been brought forward to the first week of the school summer holidays in the hope of attracting even more families.

