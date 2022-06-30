Caitlin Sadri, 31, is a beauty therapist and mum-of-four from Astley, near Leigh. Caitlin had initially taken up boxing three months ago as a means of staying in shape and is currently training up to five times a week leading up to the event.

With both charities meaning so much to her, Caitlin explained why she’s taking part: “My granddad fought in World War Two as a tank driver. I also have family and close friends who have built careers in the Armed Forces. I have the utmost respect for our veterans.”

Caitlin Sadri is preparing to fight in white-collar event

Lizzy McGlinchey, 21, is a student paramedic from Appley Bridge. Currently studying at Edge Hill University, Lizzy is a civilian instructor with the 723 (Wigan) squadron of the RAF Air Cadets. She has taken up boxing specifically for this occassion to help raise money for a good cause.

Armed Forces Community HQ is a non-profit organisation located in Wigan and was established in 2018 to help provide access to better life opportunities for our veterans in addition to a safe space.

In co-operation with Broughton House the pair are developing the North West Armed Forces Well-being Network as part of a nationwide programme to co-ordinate a range of projects supporting the armed forces community across Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The night is to be held by the Fighting Chances charity, Jon Waterhouse is amongst those fighting. He served as a kingsman in the 1st Batallion – The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment for seven years, including tours of Afghanistan, he said: “I’ve seen first-hand what help veterans require when transitioning into civilian life. This is a great opportunity to compete in a sport that I love while supporting a cause that is so close to my heart.”

Jon Waterman training ahead of his bout for charity

With organisers still seeking supporters to buy or sponsor tables, packages are on offer for any businesses to advertise in the event brochure and promote the night on social media to help gain attention.

Karen Miller, chief executive of Broughton House, said: “We hope as many individuals and businesses as possible will turn out and support the evening as their help will really make a difference.”