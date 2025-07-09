The beloved Tyldesley Carnival has made a triumphant return after more than 30 years

More than 3000 residents turned out in force to enjoy a colourful parade, live music, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment.

Up until the late 1990s and early 2000s, most Wigan borough hosted carnivals, complete with parades, showgrounds and celebrity guests, but then they gradually ceased to exist.

Local Independent councillor James Fish said: “Yesterday marked a truly special day as Tyldesley Carnival made its long-awaited return after more than 30 years.

“Witnessing the streets filled with joy, with over 3,000 people attending and lining the parade route, was an incredibly emotional and rewarding experience.

“I feel deeply fortunate to have had the opportunity to organise this event alongside the dedicated committee, and I am immensely grateful for the support from everyone involved.

“This celebration has reignited our community spirit, and I look forward to many more successful Carnivals in the years to come.”