If you take the thousands of UFO sightings across the world every year into account, it’s hard to dismiss the notion that we are not alone.

Now, data from the National UFO Reporting Centre State Report Index, analysed by psychicworld.com, has shown that Greater Manchester, which includes Wigan, is the fourth most popular UFO spot in the UK with an astonishing 79 recorded sightings in the area. There are likely hundreds if not thousands more sightings that haven’t been reported.

Experts analysed official sightings from across the UK and Europe, documenting the frequency of sightings, duration and what kind of UFO was seen.

There have been dozens of reported UFO sightings in the skies above Greater Manchester

Amongst the reports documented in Wigan are an “orange glowing sphere” observed in 2004, “seven crafts flying in formation” observed for three minutes, also in 2004, and a “cylindrical type object with coloured lights” spotted in 2019 and witnessed for three minutes.

The data also reveals that England stands as Europe’s UFO hotspot, with 2678 sightings lasting an average of 13.32 minutes each.

London is the UK’s top UFO hotspot, with 256 reported UFO sightings.

Over the years, wigantoday.net has published numerous articles of strange objects in the skies.

Three lights in triangular formation - one of the frequently reported UFO sightings

UFO sightings in Wigan reported to wigantoday.net:

With new technology revealing the possibility of alien life being discovered by 2050, plenty of us are coming to terms with the fact that we may not be alone in the universe.

