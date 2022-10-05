Ukulele bands hand over cheque after doing strumthing special for the citizens of Ukraine
Organisers and bands who took part in a ukulele marathon in July have gifted thousands of pounds to the people of Ukraine.
Participating bands and the organisers from the fund-raiser reconvened to celebrate raising £3,554 at the “Ukraineulele” event.
Held on July 23, North West ukulele bands took part in a nine-hour music session in Parbold.
By doing so they managed to raise the four-figure sum for Unicef which working around the clock supporting the citizens of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.
The funds generated will go towards providing exercise books for up to 50 students ensuring that their education can continue.
Among the bands ble to attend the cheque celebration were Wigan Ukulele Club, Ormskirk Ukulele Club, The Secret Ukulele Band and Maggie’s Misfits
Organisers Polly Pilkington MBE, Maggie Dainty and Gary Smith said they would like to thank all the groups who took part along with all the volunteers who helped make the event possible.