Ukulele bands hand over cheque after doing strumthing special for the citizens of Ukraine

Participating bands and the organisers from the fund-raiser reconvened to celebrate raising £3,554 at the “Ukraineulele” event.

Held on July 23, North West ukulele bands took part in a nine-hour music session in Parbold.

By doing so they managed to raise the four-figure sum for Unicef which working around the clock supporting the citizens of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Several North West ukulele bands were in attendance for the cheque celebration

The funds generated will go towards providing exercise books for up to 50 students ensuring that their education can continue.

Among the bands ble to attend the cheque celebration were Wigan Ukulele Club, Ormskirk Ukulele Club, The Secret Ukulele Band and Maggie’s Misfits

Organisers Polly Pilkington MBE, Maggie Dainty and Gary Smith said they would like to thank all the groups who took part along with all the volunteers who helped make the event possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers Maggie and Gary holding the cheque for the money raised by the Ukraineulele