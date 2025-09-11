An eye-catching new sculpture is the centrepiece of a new water feature in Haigh Hall’s walled gardens.

The unique public artwork, named Snail on Me, will be unveiled this weekend as part of the ongoing transformation of Haigh Woodland Park.

The striking steel sculpture – based on a combination of mythological and real creatures – will remain at Haigh for at least five years, at the centre of a new pond in the gardens adjacent to the historic hall.

Designed by internationally renowned artist Anne Duk Hee Jordan, the installation explores themes such as biodiversity and climate change.

Snail On Me will be located in the walled gardens at Haigh

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “It’s an exciting time at Haigh Hall and the entire woodland park with many projects linked to the overall transformation now gathering pace.

“This public artwork is an exciting addition to our development of the walled gardens and we’re delighted that such a prestigious piece will be hosted at Haigh.”

Haigh Hall and the surrounding woodland park is currently undergoing a £50m transformation.

The grade II*-listed hall is having a major facelift and will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more when it opens in 2028.

Snail on Me is one of the first in a series of public art commissions in the grounds of Haigh Hall and is part of the Bodies of Water piece of work by German-Korean artist Jordan.

In addition to the sculpture and pond, a series of community events and activities exploring similar themes to the installation will be hosted by locally based artists.

The pond will collect and filter rainwater as well as create new habitats and encourage biodiversity.

Bodies of Water is commissioned and curated by UP Projects working in partnership with National Trust and Wigan Council. It is funded by Arts Council England and Art Fund, and supported by Goethe-Institut with engineering support from Civic Engineers.

The official opening is from noon to 4pm on Saturday, with free workshops for families including clay making and rain dance tutorials. Workshops can be booked via Eventbrite.