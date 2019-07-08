Up-and-coming Wigan band playing major festival after invite from iconic singer

A rising Wigan band have been chosen to play a major British festival this year after the lead singer of an iconic band spotted them on social media.

The Lathums, who formed just over a year ago, have been picked by The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess to take a spot at Kendal Calling later this month after another band dropped out.

Other news: Car ploughs into telegraph pole and leaves Wigan street without power for hours



The fresh-faced foursome, Alex Moore, Scott Contepcion and Ryan Durrans, all 18, and 19-year-old Jonny Cunliffe, are making waves in the musical world with an “alternative sound” developed from a plethora of musical influences.

Just weeks after dropping a video of their single The Great Escape on the internet, the boys were catapaulted into the limelight when Burgess contacted them via Twitter to ask if they would grace the stage.

Speaking to the Wigan Post, Burgess said: “I got a call saying one of the bands had to drop out from playing at Tim Peak’s stage.

“It was around the time The Charlatans were offered a spot at Glastonbury when a band couldn’t make it.

“It’s an exciting time when you get the call for a brilliant gig at short notice, so we had a look around at a few bands.

“A friend had played me The Great Escape by The Lathums and it had stuck in my mind. They sounded like talented kids so I tweeted to see if they wanted to come to play at Kendal Calling.”

The Pemberton “Music Projects” students, said that it is still “sinking in” that they have been spotted by such an influential musician.

Singer Alex, said: “It’s all a bit surreal. We are not really anything special and until now no one really knew about us.

“For someone so well respected and well-known to take the time to think ‘I want to want these lads’, it’s just indescribable.

“I remember Scott casually showed me the message on his phone. I just didn’t believe it at first.

“It’s just so weird that four lads that no one had really heard of have people that want to listen to us and pick our brains about things – it’s just a nice feeling.

“Everything has been so positive so far, everyone just wants to see us succeed.”

The Lathums will join The Courteeners, Manic Street Preachers, Tom Jones and other celebrated acts for a weekend of live music at the Lake District venue.

On top of this, they have just sold out a gig at Jimmy’s in Manchester and been chosen for Manchester XS song of the week, being played at prime time every day.

In an earlier interview with the Wigan Post, the band spoke about the “strong friendship bond” which is the glue of their success.

Although they typically share the song writing responsibilities – the band credited singer Alex’s “magic book of lyrics” for its contribution to their ideas.