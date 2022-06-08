Wigan Council is considering making a bid to the Government’s Levelling Up fund for a scheme in Ashton, which would see improved shop fronts, upgraded streets and public spaces.

It is hoped the plans would complement the existing Ashton town centre, creating opportunities for more events as well as providing a more attractive destination for residents and visitors of all ages.

It comes just weeks after calls were made for the historic market once held in the town to be resurrected.

General view of Ashton town centre

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We want to create town centres that serve our residents’ needs and that’s why we are so keen to hear people’s views.

“Levelling Up provides us with a great opportunity and we are looking forward to meeting stakeholders to help shape the bid for Ashton town centre to help it grow and thrive for generations to come.”

Wigan Council is submitting bids for all three constituencies in the borough and has backing from local MPs.

Among the schemes proposed is a bid for £20m to transform Haigh Hall into a centre for arts, heritage and more.

The Levelling Up fund is designed to invest in projects that strengthen local economies across the UK.

The £4.8 billion fund will support town centre and high street regeneration, local transport projects, and cultural and heritage assets.

The consultation began on Tuesday and is open until Friday, June 17.