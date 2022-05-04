New facilities have opened this week at its temporary location in Tyldesley Town Hall, following its relocation from Stanley Street.

The move coincides with the launch of a consultation period to help shape the future of the library offer in the town.

Visitors will have the chance to suggest what they would like to see available in the town hall space and view detailed proposals for the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyldesley Library on Stanley Street

Lesley O’Halloran, director of customer and culture, said: “We know how important our libraries are to our communities across the borough.

“We are committed to maintaining library facilities in Tyldesley and would invite as many people as possible to provide their feedback on the plans to offer a bright, modern and environmentally friendly offer.”

The library space at the town hall on Elliot Street, will have opening hours of 10am to 2pm, Monday to Wednesday, and 1pm to 5pm on Thursday and Friday.

Visitors will also have access to regular events and activities, the usual selection of books and information, free use of WiFi and computers and the 36,000 strong selection of E-books, 20,000 audiobooks and e-magazines.

The consultation is now available online and will run until July 31.

Face-to-face sessions where residents will be able to chat to facilities and library managements teams about the plans will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 10, from 10am to 1pm, Thursday, May 26, 5pm to 7pm, Thursday, June 9, from 1pm to 4pm and Saturday, July 9, from 10am to 1pm.