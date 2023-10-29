News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Village art group invites the public to its annual exhibition

The public is being invited to a local art and crafts group’s annual exhibition – and organisers say that it may provide a few early festive gift ideas.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saturday and Sunday November 11 and 12 will see Wrightington Art Group members put their works on show – and up for sale – at the church hall of St James the Great, Church Lane, Wrightingon, WN6 9SL.

The fruits of the organisation’s artistic labours will be on show between 10am and 4pm each day.

Read More
archive pictures of Goose Green over the decades
Members of Wrightington Art Group with some of their paintingsMembers of Wrightington Art Group with some of their paintings
Members of Wrightington Art Group with some of their paintings
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the group said: “You will be able to see on display original paintings and crafts by local artists.

"The paintings and crafts will be offered for sale and would make ideal presents for Christmas.”

Admission is free and refreshments, including tea, coffee and home-made cakes, will be available during the exhibition.

For further information about the event, please ring Josephine Edge on 01257 792822.