Village art group invites the public to its annual exhibition
Saturday and Sunday November 11 and 12 will see Wrightington Art Group members put their works on show – and up for sale – at the church hall of St James the Great, Church Lane, Wrightingon, WN6 9SL.
The fruits of the organisation’s artistic labours will be on show between 10am and 4pm each day.
A spokesperson for the group said: “You will be able to see on display original paintings and crafts by local artists.
"The paintings and crafts will be offered for sale and would make ideal presents for Christmas.”
Admission is free and refreshments, including tea, coffee and home-made cakes, will be available during the exhibition.
For further information about the event, please ring Josephine Edge on 01257 792822.