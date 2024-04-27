Village coffee morning in aid of society's most vulnerable

A coffee morning and sale is being held at a village church near Wigan in aid of a charity helping some of society’s most vulernable people.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Caring For Life is a Christian charity established to "share the love of Jesus" with at-risk and hurting people, including those who are homeless.

Parbold Evangelical Church, on Chorley Road, Hilldale, is hosting the event from 10.30am to noon on Tuesday May 7.

Plants, eggs, apple juice and wood crafted products are among items for sale.

Cash and card payments will both be welcome.

For further information ring 01257 464704.

