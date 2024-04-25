Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michaela Taylor, who has three children, was struggling with post-natal depression and went to Gathurst railway station to end her life last month.

But there she found a free bunch of flowers that led to her changing her mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah McCaig, founder of Olive Owl Flowers in Orrell, had placed blooms at random places for people to find on International Women’s Day.

Michaela Taylor with son Nico

After hearing about the difference they made for Michaela, she has launched #PetalsOfPositivity to encourage other florists to follow in her footsteps.

Michaela said: “I was really hesitant to share this raw and upsetting time in my life, but my hope is that my vulnerability will encourage others to do the same.

“I had been suffering with severe post-natal depression since having son and it had spiralled. When you’re feeling actively suicidal, it’s almost impossible to think rationally. But it was something about Sarah’s flowers and the note they came with that told me I mattered and kept me safe until I felt able to reach out for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Taylor found flowers at Gathurst railway station, which had been left there by Sarah McCaig, from Olive Owl Flowers

"I am indebted to Sarah and my kids still have a mother thanks to the kindness she showed that day. I know that #PetalsofPositivity will be a fantastic force for good.

“We’re all so busy day to day that sometimes we forget kindness and lose sight of what someone may be facing. However, it should be number one on our list of priorities because of the incredible impact it can have. A little bit of kindness can go a long way… it might just save a life.”

Sarah wants other florists to join #PetalsOfPositivity by placing free flowers in places for people to find, in the hope that if the recipient is feeling down, or hopeless even, the bunches will signify that brighter days are coming, alongside information on how to access support.

Sarah said: “When I placed those bunches in different spots on that day, I had no idea the impact they would have. I wanted to do something to help celebrate International Women’s Day, but actually they ended up doing something much more – saving a woman’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michaela Taylor was feeling suicidal when she found flowers left at Gathurst railway station by Sarah McCaig

“When I received a message from Michaela sharing the gravitas such a small act of kindness could hold, I was blown away and I knew immediately that I wanted to do something more. I am forever grateful that it was Michaela who came across one of the bunches that day and I am in awe of her strength – she’s an inspiration to us all.

“I want to use this opportunity to ask other florists up and down the UK to join me. We’re lucky to be surrounded by beautiful blooms every day and it’s a small joy that we can pass onto others. Although I recognise it’s not going to fix the issues some people are facing, it could just be the lifeline they need to break their mindset and ask for help.”