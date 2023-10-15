Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The virtuoso Anna Tsybuleva was set to perform at Parbold Douglas Music on Saturday October 21 but has been denied the chance to return by document issues.

However music fans are being urged still to save the date because highly rated pianist Petr Limonov will take to the Steinway concert grand instead with a programme spanning centuries.

Petr Limonov will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday October 21

The Russian-British musician has a glowing list of achievements to his name including BBC Newcomer of the Year, winner of the Nikolai Rubinstein Piano Competition, performances at Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall, Southbank Centre and a solo recital at the Dukes Hall for His Majesty King Charles III.

A frequent performer on the European scene, he is also a prolific recording artist and has released discs on labels such as Decca, Onyx and Chandos.

His musical partners have included Alfred Brendel, Jennifer Pike and Nicola Benedetti. Petr recently conducted a flashmob orchestra including Jennifer Pike and Gabriel Prokofiev in Trafalgar Square, in protest against the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Petr will begin with the timeless Pavan, written by Orlando Gibbons almost 400 years ago, with Mozart’s entrancing Rondo in A minor and the lyrical Sonata No.4 of Schubert complete the first half of distinctive works for solo piano.

Anna Tsybuleva was set to perform but visa difficulties have prevented her from doing so

In the second half Petr performs Liszt’s atmospheric Nuages Gris, before treating the audience to Chopin’s Romantic masterpiece - his entire cycle of 24 Preludes.

Scottish violinist Benedetti said: “Petr Limonov is one of the finest pianists and musicians I have had the honour of playing with and hearing. His profound sensitivity is extremely rare, his musical intelligence is of the highest degree and his pianistic power is formidable. Petr is one of the most enlightened musical souls I have come across.”

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community.

Founded in 1973, live performances here are unique in the North West in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.