Vital borough service celebrating major anniversary

Willow Project is celebrating its 30th anniversary

The Willow Project is holding the celebration at its Atherton headquarters at an event which welcomes the public to the building and also marks 30 years of the organisation.

Rugby league player Danny Sculthorpe, who is also the charity’s patron, will officially open the Bolton Road building as part of the fun day on August 10.

Danny Sculthorpe will officially open Willow Project's new premises in Atherton

Willow Project, which provides counselling for young people aged between six and 19, is thrilled with the level of interest that has been shown so far and is looking forward to celebrating its big anniversary day with local people.

Sadie Little from the Willow Project said: “We wanted to celebrate 30 years of the service and how we have supported people and also provide therapeutic and exciting activities for the public to enjoy.

“It’s a nice family day out and also an opportunity for people to experience the service and get involved in helping to celebrate the community which has played a massive part in keeping us going through supporting us on social media, donating or fund-raising or just spreading the word. It has all gone into supporting vulnerable young people and their families in the community.”

The charity is laying on a spectacular full day of activities with the programme stretching from 8am until 10pm. Rugby star Danny, who has done a lot of work on mental health, will officially open the building at 1.15pm.

Sold-out events include massages, nail painting and jewellery making.

However, there is still plenty to do, with salsa dancing classes, a pizza-making workshop, Zumba sessions, yoga, a chance to try out the martial art ju jitsu, a workshop to make a spa facemask and a talk by veteran police commander and wellbeing coach Russ Magnall.

Music will be provided by some of the service users, Gareth Williams who is a familiar face in bars and pubs around Greater Manchester and Lancashire and jazz band The Whole Hog.

There will also be face painting, X-Box and table football competitions and chances to meet the Willow Project team.

Sadie said the anniversary event is also a chance for people to have a look at the service’s latest home, which it moved into last November.

Willow Project celebrates its 30th anniversary at its premises on Bolton Road in Atherton on Tuesday, August 10.

Find out more at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/willow-projects-30th-celebration-event-tickets-160959483147