Volunteer litter picker fills 200 bags with rubbish in less than a year

A hard-working litter picker has filled 200 bags with rubbish in just under a year.

Jordan Gaskell has been litter picking in Hindley for the past six years and decided to try to fill at least 200 bags with rubbish in 12 months.

His efforts paid off and he filled the 200th bag 10 days before his target.

Litter picker Jordan Gaskell

Jordan, 21, said: “On the one hand, I'm proud of myself for cleaning up over 200 bags of litter within less than a year, not including fly tipping that I've removed, but on the other hand it is deeply upsetting that so much rubbish is dumped everywhere. Some of the areas I cleaned up I found had more litter dumped there only weeks later.

"Regardless of this, I'm going to try to do my part for the environment and aim to clean up 350 bags by May 1, 2025.