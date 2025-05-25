Volunteer-run cafe at Wigan church is 'making a real difference' for visitors
St David’s Church in Haigh runs a monthly Church Yard Café during the warmer months and on special occasions like Easter and Christmas.
Set in the peaceful surroundings of the churchyard, the café offers visitors a warm drink, a slice of cake and a friendly face.
Run by volunteers, it provides a space for reflection and companionship for those visiting graves or enjoying the serenity of the grounds.
Coun Chris Ready, who recently visited, said: “What a great idea! People are greeted with a friendly smile and it really makes a difference. Those visiting the churchyard come with all kinds of emotions – some happy, some sad and many filled with memories. Just having a quiet word with someone can mean so much.
"So thank you to our wonderful volunteers who are truly making a real difference.”
Upcoming café dates: June 14, July 19, August 23, September 20, November 8 and December 20.
