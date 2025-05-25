Volunteer-run cafe at Wigan church is 'making a real difference' for visitors

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th May 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A village church is bringing people together with delicious treats and companionship.

St David’s Church in Haigh runs a monthly Church Yard Café during the warmer months and on special occasions like Easter and Christmas.

Set in the peaceful surroundings of the churchyard, the café offers visitors a warm drink, a slice of cake and a friendly face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Run by volunteers, it provides a space for reflection and companionship for those visiting graves or enjoying the serenity of the grounds.

Coun Chris Ready, right, meets volunteers at the Church Yard Cafe at St David's Church, HaighCoun Chris Ready, right, meets volunteers at the Church Yard Cafe at St David's Church, Haigh
Coun Chris Ready, right, meets volunteers at the Church Yard Cafe at St David's Church, Haigh

Coun Chris Ready, who recently visited, said: “What a great idea! People are greeted with a friendly smile and it really makes a difference. Those visiting the churchyard come with all kinds of emotions – some happy, some sad and many filled with memories. Just having a quiet word with someone can mean so much.

"So thank you to our wonderful volunteers who are truly making a real difference.”

Upcoming café dates: June 14, July 19, August 23, September 20, November 8 and December 20.

Related topics:WiganChris Ready

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice