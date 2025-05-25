A village church is bringing people together with delicious treats and companionship.

St David’s Church in Haigh runs a monthly Church Yard Café during the warmer months and on special occasions like Easter and Christmas.

Set in the peaceful surroundings of the churchyard, the café offers visitors a warm drink, a slice of cake and a friendly face.

Run by volunteers, it provides a space for reflection and companionship for those visiting graves or enjoying the serenity of the grounds.

Coun Chris Ready, right, meets volunteers at the Church Yard Cafe at St David's Church, Haigh

Coun Chris Ready, who recently visited, said: “What a great idea! People are greeted with a friendly smile and it really makes a difference. Those visiting the churchyard come with all kinds of emotions – some happy, some sad and many filled with memories. Just having a quiet word with someone can mean so much.

"So thank you to our wonderful volunteers who are truly making a real difference.”

Upcoming café dates: June 14, July 19, August 23, September 20, November 8 and December 20.