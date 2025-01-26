Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated team of volunteers at a Wigan café have been recognised for their efforts with a special award.

Coun Pat Draper said the team at The Hub Café, at St Mark’s Church, Newtown, held a “special place” in her heart after supporting her during cancer treatment.

And the difference they make for people of all ages in the area was recognised as they received the Heart of the Community award during a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

The Heart of the Community award presented to volunteers from St Mark's Hub Cafe by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson and Douglas ward councillors

They were recognised by Coun Draper and her Douglas ward colleagues Coun Matt Dawber and Coun Mary Callaghan.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson presented them with a certificate, glass award and engraved silver salver in the town hall chamber.

She said they had creating a “warm, welcoming space that brings together the local community” since the café was founded in April 2016.

She highlighted Mini Hubbubz, which offers fun sessions for youngsters and their parents; a meal for residents and school pupils after the Douglas ward Remembrance Day service each November; community meals at Easter and Christmas; and the affordable food served in the café every week during term time.

Anne Ashton, June Sharkey, Sue Summers and Chris Needle are presented with the Heart of the Community award in recognition of their voluntary work at St Mark's Hub Cafe

Coun Parkinson said: “In all that you do, you meet people with a smile and treat them with a warmth that makes them feel at home.

“It is for these reasons that The Hub Café is such a special place and without you as the volunteers, this simply would not be possible. For your tireless work, we applaud you.”

After the ceremony, the volunteers enjoyed refreshments followed by a buffet lunch in the mayor’s parlour.

Sue Summers, one of the café’s original volunteers, said: “A huge thank you to all the Douglas ward councillors for the Heart of the Community award, which we had presented to us by the mayor on Friday.

“We were all absolutely thrilled to be awarded with the beautiful glass award, plaque and certificate, but we were also delighted and humbled to hear the lovely speech from the mayor, as well as Coun Draper saying such lovely words about our team.

“You made us feel so very special and we had a day that none of us will ever forget. We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. God bless you all and thank you for all the support you give us at St Mark’s Hub Café.”

Coun Draper said: “When I first met these lovely ladies in 2017 in St Mark's Church, I was impressed. Since then, the services they provide have grown to providing a play group for young children to feeding the whole community on Wednesdays, which is a lifeline for many people of all ages.

“In January 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, these wonderful ladies were a lifeline for me personally. They supported me all through my cancer treatment. They hold a special place in my heart.

“Without our volunteers, our communities could not function, so to all of St Mark's Hub Café ladies, you deserve to be recognised with this award. For the work you do in the café and St Mark’s Church as a whole, I salute you.”