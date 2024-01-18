WATCH THIS: swans and ducks look like they're walking on water in Wigan
For the Sea of Galilee substitute the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Ince as waterfowl seem to defy physics.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This video shows swans and ducks preening and fishing while seemingly standing on water.
Of course it’s ice holding them up, but the surface has melted, creating the miraculous illusion.
It’s going to stay chilly in Wigan tonight, with Friday a slightly warmer day, then it’s all change at the weekend as temperatures rise further but the rain returns, so the remaining ice and snow will soon be gone.