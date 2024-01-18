News you can trust since 1853
WATCH THIS: swans and ducks look like they're walking on water in Wigan

For the Sea of Galilee substitute the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at Ince as waterfowl seem to defy physics.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
This video shows swans and ducks preening and fishing while seemingly standing on water.

Of course it’s ice holding them up, but the surface has melted, creating the miraculous illusion.

This swan is more obviously standing on ice, but his pals looked like they were walking on waterThis swan is more obviously standing on ice, but his pals looked like they were walking on water
This swan is more obviously standing on ice, but his pals looked like they were walking on water
It’s going to stay chilly in Wigan tonight, with Friday a slightly warmer day, then it’s all change at the weekend as temperatures rise further but the rain returns, so the remaining ice and snow will soon be gone.

