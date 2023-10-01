Wedding couple escorted by fleet of HGV tractor units
When Scott and Lindsey Formby from Parbold coupled up - haulage speak for tying the knot - it proved to be a traffic-stopping sight in every sense of the phrase.
Friends of truck driver Scott, 32, who works for Scania dealer Smith Bros in Warrington, and Lindsey, 35, a dental nurse, were escorted from Ormskirk Parish Church to their reception at Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland, by some serious muscle in the form of a squadron of high-end tractor units.
Scott said: "Those tractor units are big, and very impressive: they're run or owned by friends who I go to truck shows with to display our vehicles, and they thought it would be something different to escort us to the reception. Mine, a Scania 660S V8, is usually engaged in less glamorous work."
Lindsey said: "I just loved it. I couldn't quite climb up into the cab in my wedding dress, so the next best thing was our wedding car being escorted by the trucks."
Holland Hall owner Bill Kenyon said: "I was in a meeting by the window when I saw a truck go through the car park and thought it must be a big delivery.
"Then there was another, and another, and then half the parking area was filled with them.
"It was certainly a first: up close, those trucks are really impressive, and it was something very different - it's usually lines of wedding cars, not a line of wedding trucks all ribboned-up and with bouquets on the grills."