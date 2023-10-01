Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Scott and Lindsey Formby from Parbold coupled up - haulage speak for tying the knot - it proved to be a traffic-stopping sight in every sense of the phrase.

Friends of truck driver Scott, 32, who works for Scania dealer Smith Bros in Warrington, and Lindsey, 35, a dental nurse, were escorted from Ormskirk Parish Church to their reception at Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland, by some serious muscle in the form of a squadron of high-end tractor units.

Scott and Lindsey Formby with their smart if unusual escorts. Picture by jrowlands photography

Scott said: "Those tractor units are big, and very impressive: they're run or owned by friends who I go to truck shows with to display our vehicles, and they thought it would be something different to escort us to the reception. Mine, a Scania 660S V8, is usually engaged in less glamorous work."

Lindsey said: "I just loved it. I couldn't quite climb up into the cab in my wedding dress, so the next best thing was our wedding car being escorted by the trucks."

Holland Hall owner Bill Kenyon said: "I was in a meeting by the window when I saw a truck go through the car park and thought it must be a big delivery.

"Then there was another, and another, and then half the parking area was filled with them.

The convoy of HGV tractor units certainly turned heads. Picture by jrowlands photography

