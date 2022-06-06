Week of events will recognise the contribution made by thousands of carers in Wigan

There are estimated to be around 36,000 informal carers across the borough, who care for their parents, siblings, children, friends and other loved ones who need support.

To mark Carers Week 2022, which starts today, a series of activities are being organised by Wigan Council and partner organisations.

They aim to raise awareness of caring, recognise the efforts of carers and provide support for people who may not realise they are carers.

Jo Willmott, the council’s director for homes and communities, said: “Unpaid carers play such a vital role in our communities and we want to highlight and celebrate all that they do. Carers Week raises awareness of the challenges that carers face and gives opportunity to reach out to those who do not recognise themselves as having caring responsibilities.”

Bernadette Ashcroft, chief officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, said: “The team at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre is delighted to support Wigan Council in recognising and thanking the army of unpaid carers of all ages living across the borough.

"As we celebrate national Carers Week together, we are joined by colleagues across the health and social care sector in recognition of the vital role carers play in our communities. The role of the carer can often feel invisible, isolated and lonely. As a local independent charity, we strive to reach out to all carers and recognise their crucial contribution to community life.”

The week started with a free talk and tour at the Museum of Wigan Life for carers on Monday morning.

Former Warrington Wolves player Joe Collins, from Winstanley, gave a talk and there was a guided curator tour of the museum’s Gerrumonside! rugby league exhibition, permanent displays and its historic building.

A live screening of the Living Well with Dementia conference in Manchester will take place at Sunshine House from 10.30am to 3.15pm on the same day.

The largest event during the week will be a carers’ festival, running from noon to 7pm on Wednesday, June 8 at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

There will be a whole host of activities throughout the day, including walking netball, mindfulness, curling with Wigan Warriors Foundation Trust, walking football, chair yoga, coding, Lego therapy and stadium tours by Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

A marketplace will run all day for people to speak to members of organisations offering support for carers and people can relax or get creative in a community garden.

While there is no need to book to attend the festival, places on some activities are limited and can be reserved at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wigan-borough-carers-festival-2022-tickets-328830680417

The week will culminate with a concert for carers, hosted by Lifelines dementia-friendly community choir, at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 11 at St James’ with St Thomas’ Church in Poolstock.

There will be guest singers, a special performance by the choir and complimentary refreshments will be provided.