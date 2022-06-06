'Memorable' jubilee weekend at Wigan social club tainted by burglars caught on CCTV

Bosses at St James’ Club in Orrell have appealed for information and shared CCTV images of the thieves on social media in a bid to track them down.

They say two men were lying in wait until staff locked up the club on St James’ Road and then broke in at around 2am on Saturday.

Both men were caught on CCTV

Their actions put a “dampener” on the long weekend of celebrations, which included a sold-out tea party dance, a singer performing songs from over the decades, face painting for children, and people simply going to the club for a quick drink.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Any information leading to the capture and identification of the two suspects, who as of yet cannot be named, will be rewarded substantially.

"Luckily, no staff where harmed, albeit the culprits have been caught on camera laying in wait until all the staff locked up!

"These two have undoubtedly tainted such a memorable weekend with selfish actions and as you can appreciate really put a dampener on what we can all see becoming the heart of Orrell bigger and better than ever.”

The break-in put a "dampener" on a weekend of celebrations

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the club by calling 01695 280999, emailing [email protected] or by sending a message through its Facebook page.

Alternatively, call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.