The seventh annual event will be held in the town centre on Saturday and features two stages, along with a street parade.
The borough’s community spirit will be celebrated in style after pandemic restrictions affected recent editions of the festival.
Pop sensations The Cheeky Girls will headline the event on the Unity Stage on Standishgate, with thousands of visitors expected to descend on Wigan.
There will also be a whole host of tribute stars performing at Pride for the first time.
Lucy Rose will perform a set from her Absolute Britney show, while Beeyonce will perform some of Beyonce’s iconic power ballads.
Katy Ellis will deliver a double tribute treat for the audience, performing both as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
Read More
Wigan Pride will also welcome local performers, including singer Josh Robinson, who will deliver noughties covers to get everyone ready for the celebrations, and singer-songwriter Zha Olu will be performing original songs along with well-known classics.
Liverpool band Rival Unit will bring a change of pace to the action on the Unity Stage, with their alt-rock set.
Council-led youth group BYOU will manage the Believe Stage on Believe Square, where there will be acoustic sets from up-and-coming local talent.
Wigan Pride will begin with a community parade, starting just after 11am.
Action will start on the main stage from noon and run until 5.30pm.
People are invited to dress in rainbow colours or bright yellow – the theme colour for this year, which represents energy and optimism.