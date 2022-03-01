Where can I donate aid for Ukrainians in Wigan?

Hundreds of thousands of residents have been displaced from their homes in Ukraine, with families fleeing the country as fighting escalates.

People around the world, including across Wigan borough, are doing what they can to support those in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One House community centre in Aspull is also acting as a drop-off point for people who wish to donate.

Items such as tinned food, bandages and blankets can be taken there between 9am and noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The centre’s knit and natter group has already donated £100 worth of tinned food, sanitary products and baby wipes to the appeal.

Leigh Parish Church is collecting items too, including sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothes, children’s toys and clothing, school supplies, toiletries and sanitary products. They can be taken to the church any day this week between 10am and 4pm.

A van is filled with donations for people from Ukraine

Items can also be taken to St John’s Church, in Mosley Common, between 9.30am to noon on Sunday and they will then be transported to Leigh Parish Church.

Lidl in Mosley Common is seeking donations of a wide range of items for people who have been displaced. That collection runs until 2pm on Thursday.

St Thomas The Martyr Church, in Up Holland, is urgently appealing for items for the thousands of Ukrainian people who have reached Poland, Hungary and Romania. Items can be dropped off at the church daily between 9am and 6pm.

This appeal is being supported by Daffodils Dreams, which is making a donation and asking people who have previously offered them bedding to give it to this collection.

Emma Aspinall, who offers infant swim survival training through Do It 4 Loui, is collecting items until Wednesday, ready to be taken to the Polish border at the end of the week. They can be taken to Body Image Fitness Centre in Hindley Green.

The Hamlet in Ashton has teamed up with a Polish school and is collecting items until Wednesday. This includes personal hygiene products, sleeping bags and blankets, first aid items and pain killers.

HSP charity shop in Leigh is collecting donations for the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, to be distributed to people in need. Items such as thermal clothing, first aid kits, blankets and tinned food can be taken along to the shop, which will also make it own donation.

Shoeboxes filled with items for children are being collected by Cutting Edge on Poolstock. They should be marked with the age range of the intended recipient and could include a toothbrush, pens and pencils, books and soft toys.

St John's Primary School in Pemberton will be collecting donations for people from Ukraine until Thursday.

Farmer Strong in Westhoughton is acting as a drop-off point for donations such as warm clothing, blankets, tinned food and baby wipes, which will be transported on a truck from Wigan to the Ukrainian border each Thursday.