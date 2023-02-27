Wigan actor Carley Stenson eliminated from Dancing On Ice
Wigan’s Carley Stenson becomes the sixth celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice after a closely fought props week.
The judging panel unanimously decided to send the 40-year-old home after she faced The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran in the skate-off.
Following the performance, Carley revealed that her shoulder had “popped-out”, prompting host Holly Willoughby to get the former Hollyoaks star medical attention.
After discovering her fate, the Billinge actress grew tearful and said: "It just got harder... I've really enjoyed it, this is all a bit of a blur right now, but I've really enjoyed it."
Judge Christopher Dean said: "The skate-off is always about the do or die, and tonight there were some mistakes, so I'm saving Siva."
Ashley Banjo said: "For me it's about the skate-off, it's about the drama, it's about the execution and I think one of you had a stronger week this week and so the couple I'm going to save is Siva and Klabera."
Earlier in the evening, Stenson gave a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, using a red feather boa as her prop earning her and partner Mark Hanretty a solid 34.5 out of 40.
It followed a challenging week for the pair, with Mark off sick until Friday.