The judging panel unanimously decided to send the 40-year-old home after she faced The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran in the skate-off.

Following the performance, Carley revealed that her shoulder had “popped-out”, prompting host Holly Willoughby to get the former Hollyoaks star medical attention.

After discovering her fate, the Billinge actress grew tearful and said: "It just got harder... I've really enjoyed it, this is all a bit of a blur right now, but I've really enjoyed it."

Judge Christopher Dean said: "The skate-off is always about the do or die, and tonight there were some mistakes, so I'm saving Siva."

Ashley Banjo said: "For me it's about the skate-off, it's about the drama, it's about the execution and I think one of you had a stronger week this week and so the couple I'm going to save is Siva and Klabera."

Earlier in the evening, Stenson gave a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, using a red feather boa as her prop earning her and partner Mark Hanretty a solid 34.5 out of 40.