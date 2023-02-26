The Tudor House on New Market Street is on the market for £395,000 and has been a staple of the Wigan community for generations.

The establishment which is on the market with leisure property specialist Sidney Phillips is described as “a prominent characterful property with huge potential.

“The pub is popular with both locals and nationally due to its live music events, poetry nights and friendly atmosphere.

The Tudor House is up for sale

There is also an open plan trade area as well as eight-bedrooms used for accommodation and two trade yards out the back of the pub.

The advert also said: “It is a three-storey building with part brick and mock Tudor elevations under a pitched tile roof, with a single storey flat roof to the rear.“There is huge scope for any motivated party to bring this much loved venue back to its former glory with scope to offer an extensive food menu, and also the letting accommodation on rental/short term holiday markets.”

The Tudor House had previously been run by the Miller family for almost 40 years.

Russ Miller, landlord of the Tudor House Hotel died in January last year

However, tragedy struck in January last year when much-loved landlord Russ Miller suddenly died.

The family had originally planned to only be closed for a month to allow them time to grieve.

But the pub never re-opened and appeared on Rightmove at the end of last year after deciding to sell due to retirement.

The pub was billed as an “alternative” venue for “alternative people to go and be themselves.”

It provided decades of live music in the town centre and has been credited for giving local bands the chance to perform to often enthusiastic and get a foot in the door of the music industry.

Musicians also came from miles around, as did punters, such was its popularity and recognition.

Its jukebox was also the stuff of legends, jam-packed with hard rock classics.

It closed suddenly in 2014 when Russ and his wife Frances originally decided to retire.

However, the pair shocked punters four years later by deciding to open the pubs doors once more.

