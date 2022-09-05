Wigan actor to star in theatre production after 'very hard journey' to the stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole Dunn, 34, who lives in Golborne with her partner Michelle Winstanley, has recently landed her first role in a new immersive theatre production called The Ballad of St John's Car Park.

She was tight-lipped about her role, but was looking forward to appearing in the new show.

Nicole Dunn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It tells a unifying story about moments in the history of Medway, in Rochester, that have been transformed by activism, from the protested closure of Chatham Dockyard in 1984 to the Black Lives Matter movement’s 2020 campaign to rename a car park commemorating a prominent slave trader.

After recently changing her acting agency, Nicole has been attending auditions and has now found some significant traction in her acting career.

She said: “It all started in January when I signed with my agent in London, called Danielle’s Agency. I never thought I’d be taken on by her but I was, and to my disbelief I thought, ‘wow’.

"My first job was for a big-time casting director for a TV film – talk about being on a whirlwind rollercoaster! I’ve had five amazing opportunities since with her agency so far. It’s been very surreal.

Nicole Dunn

"One of those was for a TikTok campaign for acceptance and equality with the frontman of Years and Years, Olly Alexander.

"At the end of July I went to London to audition for a theatre production called The Ballad of St John's Car Park, which I got the role for and will be heading down south for rehearsals before we perform on stage at Icon Theatre, in Kent.

“My whole life people told me that I’d never amount to anything or get anywhere with my acting, especially with me being transgender.

"I’ve proven all those people wrong by landing an actual role. It’s been a very hard journey.

"I’m very lucky that my partner supports me, she works and took all the responsibility of bills, and she does everything just so I can have a shot and be free to attend auditions. She helps me make my dreams a reality.”