Danielle Jones has fun filming the advert

Danielle Jones is one of 25 Tombola players featured in the British bingo website’s newest advertisement.

The advert was filmed across the UK, with real players heading to picturesque Saltburn, York and Devon.

Danielle Jones during filming

They enjoyed a range of activities, such as a beach breakfast, flying kites, racing dirt buggies, cliff-top walking and eating dinner under the stars while listening to live music.

Danielle said: “My favourite bit was every single part of it. It was a fabulous experience meeting all the other players and getting the chance to visit some beautiful places.”

Tombola’s campaign manager Emma Luke said: “Our players are what make Tombola, Britain's biggest bingo site, so it’s only fitting that they play a part in our new advert campaign.